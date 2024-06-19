  • Menu
Advocates thank CM for abolishing Land Titling Act

Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi addressing a meeting at district registrar’s office in Guntur on Tuesday
Highlights

TDP activists, advocates, stamp vendors, document writers and farmers conducted a programme and thanked the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for abolishing the controversial Land Titling Act

Guntur: TDP activists, advocates, stamp vendors, document writers and farmers conducted a programme and thanked the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for abolishing the controversial Land Titling Act. They conducted the programme at the Guntur district registrar office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Galla Madhavi recalled that N Chandrababu Naidu abolished the Land Titling Act and fulfilled his election promise and thanked him for fulfilling his promise.

Guntur district legal cell president Chukkapalli Ramesh, GDCC Bank vice-chairman Kurri Subba Reddy, TDP Rytu district president Kallam Rajasekhar Reddy, TDP leaders Rallabandi Rama Raju, Rajiv Anand and Simhadri Kanakachari were present.

