Afghanistan woos investments from AP

Vijayawada: Afghanistan Consul General Muhd Suleman Kakar in a virtual meeting on Monday informed the FAPCCI that the Afghanistan has opened up investment opportunities for the Indian private sector and increased the possibility of economic engagement between Afghanistan and Andhra Pradesh.

He invited businessmen of Andhra Pradesh to explore the business opportunities in the field of agriculture, manufacturing and in the area of imports and exports.

Kakar also suggested having a memorandum of understanding with the Afghanistan Federation of Chamber of Commerce in investment to carry more serious activities between Afghanistan and Andhra Pradesh. He also said that there is vast scope for business expansion and cultural activities.

Explaining about the consulate, Kakar said that the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Hyderabad was opened in August, 2020 for States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The aim of opening this Consulate is to further benefit Afghanistan of the trade and other economic opportunities and expand trade between Afghanistan and South India as well as to provide necessary consulate services for the Indian and Afghan nationals residing in this region.

The opening of the new Afghan Mission in Hyderabad is an important step towards the enhancement of trade between the two countries. Kakar called for more exchange of opportunities through trade delegations and initially to have more meeting with the entrepreneurs of Afghanistan and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, CV Atchut Rao, President of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) gave brief details of the investment and trade opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

He said the AP is having very long coastline and Visakhapatnam is having major port through which major export and import trade activities are carried on. He said that AP is also a place of tourism and major producer of agricultural products.

He said the FAPCCI would look forward for more business activities with Afghan businessmen. Member of the Managing Committee of FAPCCI PSR Prasad, and Secretary P Vydehi also participated in the meeting.