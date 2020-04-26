After KIA motors, two more large scale industries lined up to Anantapur

Two more large scale industries are likely to be set up in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The State Industries Department has taken a decision of taking back the government order which has been an obstacle for the setting up of new companies in the state for the past few years. To this end, the government has instructed the concerned departments to take certain action.

The GO number 151 was issued by the then government in 2017 during the formation of Kia Motors Industry in Anantapur. The GO states that no industry has to be set up in an around 10 km radius. This has resulted in the disbandment of the two industries. Recently, the state industries department special secretary Rajat Bhargava issued an order exempting the two industries from the GO to this extent.

In the wake of these orders, Veer Vaughan Udyog Limited and AP Aerospace and Defense Electronics Parks are said to be set up in Anantapur District. With this, Veer Vahan Udyog Ltd will set up an electric buses manufacturing unit in 120 acres with an investment of Rs. 1000 crore while AP Aerospace and Defense Electronics Park would be established in 246.06 acres under APIIC.