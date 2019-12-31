Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

After raids, CBI sleuths files case' on former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao

After raids, CBI sleuths files case
Highlights

CBI officials have filed a case against former MP and TDP leader Rayapati Sambasiva Rao.

CBI officials have filed a case against former MP and TDP leader Rayapati Sambasiva Rao. Since Tuesday morning, CBI officials have carried out simultaneous raids at Hyderabad, Guntur, Vijayawada and Bangalore residence and offices of Rayapati. Officials are conducting checks on the bank loan default case.

After the raids, Rayapati was booked under Sections 120 (B), Red With 420, 406, 468, 477 (A), PCI Act 13 (2) and Red With 13 (1) D. Along with the Rayapati TransTroy company MD Cherukuri Sridhar and Director Suryadevara Srinivas have been named as accused.

CBI officials have conducted searches at Trans Troy's offices on the complaint of Union Bank regional head Bhargav on loan default. Trans Troy sought the Polavaram contract during TDP regime and later the part of the project was given to Navayuga.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Live Updates: New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT

Live Updates: New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J-K in 2019, decrease in local youths joining militancy: DGP
160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J-K in 2019, decrease...
IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana
IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana
From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the world
From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the...
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year...


Top