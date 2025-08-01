After seven years, Pro Kabaddi League-12 returns to Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Titans to face Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12. After a seven-year-long hiatus, the PKL’s return to Vizag marks an exciting homecoming. Starting from August 29, the 2025 campaign will see a dozen teams vying with one another in Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi.

The tournament opens in Vizag at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium with Telugu Titans facing Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls locking horns with Puneri Paltan in the second part of the day scheduled on August 29.

On August 30, the Telugu Titans will face UP Yoddhas for the first match of the evening, before U Mumba will vie against the Gujarat Giants.

Meanwhile, Sunday will witness action between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba, as the reigning champions Haryana Steelers start their title defence against the Bengal Warriorz as part of the kabaddi action.

After Vizag, the kabaddi action shifts to Jaipur Indoor Hall, SMS Stadium from September 12, featuring exciting clashes between two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, followed by Tamil Thalaivas taking on Bengal Warriorz.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh witnessed the thrills of PKL action during the sixth season in 2018.

The Pink City holds a special place in PKL folklore, having been the proud host of the historic 1000th PKL match during the landmark Season 10 in 2023-24.

The third leg of the PKL kicks off at Chennai’s SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium on September 29. UP Yoddhas will face Gujarat Giants, while Dabang Delhi K.C. will face the Haryana Steelers.

The last leg of season 12 will be held at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Sports Complex from October 13, featuring the Patna Pirates, who will battle Haryana Steelers, while U Mumba will face UP Yoddhas.

The season’s schedule will be revealed on a later date.Speaking about the ensuing season, Anupam Goswami, Business head – Mashal and League Commissioner - Pro Kabaddi, said, “Season 12 marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of the Pro Kabaddi League. With a multi-city format, we are bringing top-tier kabaddi action to fans across the country, deepening our connection with core geographies. We’re particularly thrilled to return to Visakhapatnam, reinforcing our commitment to taking the league closer to its passionate fan base.”