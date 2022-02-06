Agitators seek merger of Madanapalle in Karnataka

Tirupati: Vexed with the government's attitude on the sentiments of Madanapalle people, the Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samiti (MJSS) took a significant turn on Saturday by demanding to merge them in Karnataka state. MJSS activists led by its convenor P T M Siva Prasad met former Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Ramesh Kumar at his farm house near Addagallu seeking initiation of merger of the four constituencies–Madanapalle, Punganur, Piler and Thamballapalle-in Karnataka.

As the state government has not been respecting their aspirations, there is no need for them to remain in this state and want to be part of Karnataka, they said. Having known that the former Speaker was reaching the farm house, MJSS leaders along with Karnataka Dalith Sena wing leaders and others reached there in large numbers.

Responding positively to the representation of MJSS, Ramesh Kumar felt that making Madanapalle as district headquarters it will be convenient for the nearby villagers of Karnataka as well.

He assured that the Congress MLAS in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts will write to the AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in favour of Madanapalle district demand. If the CM responds and gives appointment to them, they will meet him along with MJSS leaders and echo their demand.

The former Speaker also made it clear that, if AP CM does not react positively to their demand, the demand of MJSS to merge the four constituencies in Karnataka will be discussed in Karnataka Assembly and efforts will be made towards a favourable decision.

Meanwhile, the ongoing agitation of MJSS has completed 607 days on Saturday and the leaders have planned to organise 'Madanapalle poli keka' on February 8 with the demand for a separate district. Cultural programmes will be displayed during the programme underlining their demand.

Karnataka Dalitha Sena state vice-president Beeda Sena, other leaders N Venkatesh, Munuswamy, B Sri Chandu, K Diwakar, Ramana, Nagaraju, K Anand, G Manohar Reddy were among those who met the former Speaker.