Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 13, 2024: Exclusive Rewards Await!
Check out the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13, 2024, offering exclusive rewards like legendary emotes, gun skins, and more! Redeem now for amazing in-game benefits.
Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded version of the popular battle royale game, released in 2020. It offers better graphics, gameplay, new modes, larger maps, and more features. Players can personalize weapons, characters, and earn rewards as they progress.
The game is available on both iOS and Android, supporting multiple languages and a large global player base.
Check Out Steps to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes:
1. Go to the official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
2. Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK accounts.
3. Copy and paste the redeem code into the text box.
4. Click "Confirm."
5. A confirmation dialog will appear; click "OK."
6. After redeeming, check your in-game mail for the rewards.
Redeem Codes for December 13, 2024:
- BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Legendary Emote
- FPSTQ7MXNPYN – Pushpa Bundle + Glue Wall Skin
- FFPSTXV5FRDM – Pushpa Emote + Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main
- FFWSY3NQFV7M – AK47 Blue Flame Draco
- XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote
- YFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens
- GXFT7YNWTQSZ – EVO UMP Gun Skin + 2170 Tokens
- FFW4FST9FQY2 – Bunny Warrior Bundle
- FTY7FGN4XKHC – Legendary Frostfire Polar Bundle
- VY2KFXT9FQNC – Golden Grace Shotgun
- FXK2NDY5QSMX – Yellow Poker MP40 Flashing Spade
- FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle
- FW2KQX9MFFPS – Pushpa Voice Pack
Important Notes:
- You must link your game account to Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK to redeem codes (guest accounts are not supported).
- Redeem codes can only be used once.
- Codes are valid for 24 hours and expire after that, so redeem them quickly to get your rewards.