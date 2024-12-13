Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 13, 2024: Exclusive Rewards Await!

Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded version of the popular battle royale game, released in 2020. It offers better graphics, gameplay, new modes, larger maps, and more features. Players can personalize weapons, characters, and earn rewards as they progress.

The game is available on both iOS and Android, supporting multiple languages and a large global player base.

Check Out Steps to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes:

1. Go to the official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

2. Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK accounts.

3. Copy and paste the redeem code into the text box.

4. Click "Confirm."

5. A confirmation dialog will appear; click "OK."

6. After redeeming, check your in-game mail for the rewards.

Redeem Codes for December 13, 2024:

BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Legendary Emote

Rose Legendary Emote FPSTQ7MXNPYN – Pushpa Bundle + Glue Wall Skin

Pushpa Bundle + Glue Wall Skin FFPSTXV5FRDM – Pushpa Emote + Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main

Pushpa Emote + Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main FFWSY3NQFV7M – AK47 Blue Flame Draco

AK47 Blue Flame Draco XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote

LOL Emote YFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens GXFT7YNWTQSZ – EVO UMP Gun Skin + 2170 Tokens

EVO UMP Gun Skin + 2170 Tokens FFW4FST9FQY2 – Bunny Warrior Bundle

Bunny Warrior Bundle FTY7FGN4XKHC – Legendary Frostfire Polar Bundle

Legendary Frostfire Polar Bundle VY2KFXT9FQNC – Golden Grace Shotgun

Golden Grace Shotgun FXK2NDY5QSMX – Yellow Poker MP40 Flashing Spade

Yellow Poker MP40 Flashing Spade FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle

Cobra Bundle FW2KQX9MFFPS – Pushpa Voice Pack

Important Notes: