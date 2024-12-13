  • Menu
Tragic Murder-Suicide in Begum Bazaar: Man Kills Wife and Son Before Ending His Own Life

A shocking murder-suicide took place in Begum Bazaar on Friday, where a man killed his wife and son before taking his own life. Family issues are suspected to be the cause. Police are investigating the incident.

A shocking incident occurred on Friday in Begum Bazaar, near Topekhana Park, where a man, identified as Siraj, tragically took the lives of his wife and younger son before ending his own life.

Siraj, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had moved to the city recently with his family for work. Police believe Siraj first killed his wife and younger son and later hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

His elder son managed to escape and alerted the local police. Authorities arrived promptly at the scene to investigate and have sent the bodies for autopsy at Osmania General Hospital.

A case of murder and suicide has been registered, with family issues suspected to be the cause of this heartbreaking tragedy. The community is left in shock as details continue to unfold.

