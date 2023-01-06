Agri Horticulture show commences

Vijayawada (NTR District): Good news to people, who love plants, trees and flowers. Rose Society of India is organising sixth Agri Horticulture Show and fifth annual Rose Show 2023 at Siddhartha Hotel Management College in Vijayawada from January 5 to 8. Hundreds of varieties of beautiful plants including ornamental plants, bonsai and other plants put on display and sale at the expo.

A total of 80 stalls were arranged at the venue. Around 12 nurseries are taking part in the horticulture show and arranged several varieties of plants. Seeds, fertilisers and small plants will be sold at the venue. Stalls of fruits, vegetables, fertilizers, organic mature, seeds, handicrafts, seeds, dry fruits and other products are arranged at the Agri horticulture show in Vijayawada.

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao inaugurated the show. VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju and others participated in the inauguration.

Rose Society of India secretary N Padmapriya told The Hans India that the society was formed in 2016 to promote growing plants and trees. She said the society is organising the show for fifth time and hoped natures lovers enjoy visiting the show. She said different types of competitions would be held for children every day in the evening.