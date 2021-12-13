Agri Infotech 2021 Exhibition to be held on December 17 in Guntur, 200 companies to participate

The state Agriculture, Horticulture Department, and Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural Universities have jointly decided to hold the first-ever Agri Infotech Exhibition in the state to make the latest technology in agriculture available to farmers. The university campus in Guntur will be the venue for the three-day exhibition from the 17th of this month. More than 200 Agri Infotech companies will be participating in the event.

The presentation aims to show how factors such as technological innovation, agricultural practices, and climate change are affecting farming practices and the solutions to them. A committee has already been set up under the leadership of University Vice-Chancellor Dr. A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy to manage the exhibition.

A team of agronomists participating in Agri Infotech-2021 will raise awareness on crops and provides hints and tips for solving long-standing problems of the farming sector. The presentation will be to allay the doubts of the farmers on issues like fertilizer quality, utilisation, and implementation of organic methods. This exhibition seeks to explore solutions to integrated nutrients and pest control.

Issues such as integrated pest management, integrated nutrient management, natural resource management, environmentally-friendly agricultural products and shortage of farm labour will be discussed.