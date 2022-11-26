Agri scientist inputs can be adopted for high yields

Visakhapatnam: If fertilisers and pesticides are adopted following the instructions and suggestions of agricultural scientists, high yields can be achieved through crops, opined State Agriculture Mission vice chairman MVS Nagi Reddy. Holding discussions with the members of agriculture and allied sectors along with the stakeholders under the aegis of the Agriculture Mission here on Friday, he said farmers should be advised to plant profitable crops according to the climatic condition.

The officials concerned were suggested to encourage the farmers to raise indigenous cattle as the dairy industry in north Andhra would generate a huge income. Further, Nagi Reddy mentioned that the farmers should be aware of the loans and subsidies provided by the government. He stated that the main objective of the Agricultural Mission is to identify the hardships and losses of the farmers at the field level.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector A Mallikarjuna said the mission has come in handy to know field level problems of the farmers and also devise means to resolve them. He said officials were working hard to reach out to the farmers and help them avail government schemes. MLC Varudhu Kalyani mentioned that the YSRCP government is providing many incentives for the development of the farmers and exhorted the farming communities to utilise the same.

District Agriculture Advisory Council chairman DVA Prasad Raju, mission member Rama Rao, Agriculture official K Appala Swamy, Fisheries department joint director Suma Latha and other officials were present.