Agricultural education aligned with NEP 2020: Associate Dean

Tirupati: Associate Dean of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Dr MV Ramana said that in alignment with the transformations occurring in the Indian agricultural sector and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has introduced a revised syllabus aimed at enhancing practical knowledge and creativity among agricultural students.

Speaking at the 64th anniversary celebrations of Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College on Monday, Dr Ramana said that the new curriculum is designed to better align agricultural education with the needs of the sector and agri-based industries. He noted that the college has played a vital role in developing skilled human resources for the agricultural sector.

“Till now, this institution has produced 5,144 BSc Agriculture graduates, 1,744 postgraduates, and 240 research scholars who are currently serving in significant roles across government and private sectors, contributing substantially to the progress of Indian agriculture,” he said.

Vice Chancellor of SV Vedic University Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, who was the chief guest for the event, encouraged students to adapt to the changing dynamics in agriculture. He highlighted the importance of self-employment opportunities and urged students to focus on innovation and problem-solving to address emerging challenges in the field.

Dean of Agriculture Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao explained that major changes have been made to the teaching methodology and skill development courses have been introduced with a strong emphasis on practical learning.

The inauguration ceremony also saw the participation of Dr V Sumathi, Associate Director of Regional Agricultural Research Station, Dr Jagapati Ramayya from the Veterinary College, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff, and students of the college.