Agriculture crops damaged in 17,030 hectares in Krishna

Vijayawada : Agriculture crops were damaged in 17,030 hectares and horticulture crops in 6192 hectares in Krishna district due to the impact of Krishna river floods. Nearly 50,000 people were affected and more than 10,000 people living in low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps set up by the district administration.

According to preliminary estimates, the district suffered huge loss due to heavy rains and the floods. Many villages and habitations are in the floodwaters in Divi Seema region till Monday.

In-charge Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy conducted a meeting with the district officials at the collector's camp office and reviewed the impact of floods and assessed the situation.

Speaking on the occasion, he said agriculture crops were damaged in 17030 hectares and horticulture crops in 6192 hectares. He said teams have been formed for the enumeration of crop-wise damage in the district. He said 3257 families were affected and 10513 people were shifted to relief centres.

He informed that roads were damaged to the extent of 834 km in the district and 1000 chicken died. He instructed the officials to submit report by October 31 on the loss suffered by farmers due to damage of crops, houses and other properties.

District collector Md Imtiaz, Joint collector Madhavi Latha, MLAs Malldi Vishnu, Jogi Ramesh and other officials attended the review meeting.