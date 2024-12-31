Ahead of PSLV-C60 launch, ISRO team seeks Lord’s blessings

Tirumala: Ahead of the launching of PSLV-C60 rocket, a team of ISRO scientists led by its Director Dinesh Kumar offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara here on Monday. The ISRO team had darshan during VIP Break.

The team placed the prototype model of PSLV-C60 Rocket at the feet of the Lord seeking his blessing for the successful launch. The others in the team include Deputy Secretary Padma, Senior Principal Secretary Yasoda and Assistant Director Srinivas. It may be noted that ISRO will launch PSLV-C60 at 10 pm IST on Monday from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

Alongside its in-space docking demonstration, the rocket will carry 24 experimental payloads designed by startups and academic institutions. The PS-4 Orbital Experiment Model (POEM) transforms the PSLV’s fourth stage.