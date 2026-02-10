AI agreement to transform agriculture in Andhra Pradesh

Secretariat (Velagapudi): The department of agriculture on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wadhwani Foundation, New Delhi, to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) for improving agricultural governance and service delivery across the State.

The MoU was signed at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Amaravati by director of agriculture Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon in the presence of executive officer and special chief secretary (agriculture and cooperation) B Raja Sekhar. The agreement marks a significant move towards the adoption of advanced digital technologies aimed at making agriculture more efficient, resilient, and farmer-centric.

Under the partnership, AI-driven tools will be deployed for real-time crop assessment, early warning systems for pest and disease outbreaks, and data-driven advisory services to farmers.

By integrating predictive analytics and intelligent decision-support systems, the initiative seeks to enable timely, evidence-based interventions that can enhance crop productivity and optimize the use of resources such as water, fertilizers, and inputs.

The collaboration also aims to strengthen institutional decision-making by providing actionable insights to policymakers and field-level officers, thereby improving the overall effectiveness of agricultural programmes. Officials said the use of AI will help anticipate risks, reduce crop losses, and support farmers with precise and location-specific recommendations.

Representing the Wadhwani Foundation, J.P. Tripathi and Dr. Manazir, airector (agriculture), participated in the MoU signing and reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to supporting technology-led solutions for sustainable agricultural development.

The department of agriculture stated that this partnership reflects its commitment to embracing innovation as a strategic enabler for sustainable agriculture, climate-resilient farming systems, and improved farmer services. The initiative is expected to play a key role in modernising agricultural extension and strengthening the State’s digital agriculture ecosystem.