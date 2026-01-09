AI computer labs in seven govt colleges, 4 schools

Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar inaugurated the AI computer lab at the Eluru Government Degree College on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said to provide AI skills to youth at the student stage, a programme has been undertaken to set up AI computer labs in 7 government degree colleges and 4 government schools in the Eluru Parliamentary constituency.

He said that due to these AI computer labs, about 3,000 students studying in colleges/schools will have the opportunity to learn AI-related skills as per the future needs and thereby get better jobs. He said that AI skills will also be taught to former students who studied in the same college/school and are interested in AI. Skill development and job opportunities will be provided to them. He said that he learned computers during his studies and that there is a need for current students to acquire AI knowledge along with computers.

The MP thanked ONGCfor providing AI computer lab equipment worth Rs 2.5 crore under CSR as per his request, and ORRC, a non-profit organisation, for being a partner in this project that will be very beneficial for the future of the students in line with his aspirations. He wants the students to use this opportunity to acquire new skills in line with changing technology and rise to higher levels.

Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah, District Collector Vetriselvi, Eluru Janasena In-charge, APSRTC Zonal Chairman Reddy Appalanaidu, representatives of ORRC NGO and college staff participated in the programme.