Set up National Judicial Academy in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has urged Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant to establish ‘National Judicial Academy’ in Amaravati. He made the suggestion during a State-level symposium on ‘Mediation: Dialogue as Cornerstone of Justice’, organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority here on Sunday.

Earlier, Justice Surya Kant was warmly welcomed to the conference by the Chief Minister and Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that as part of the capital development plan, world-class infrastructure would be created for the judicial system in the proposed ‘Justice City’ in Amaravati. He stated that efforts are underway to develop the ‘Best Judicial City’ in the country by integrating key institutions such as a Judicial Academy, Legal Services Authority, Mediation Centre, International Law University, and the Bar Council of India. The state government, he assured, is ready to allocate the required land for these institutions and extend full cooperation for establishing the National Judicial Academy.

Highlighting the importance of mediation, Naidu pointed to village-level disputes being traditionally resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding. He shared that his father often played the role of an elder mediator in settling conflicts.

To encourage alternative dispute resolution, he announced an incentive of Rs 10,000 for cases successfully settled through mediation and Rs 3,000 even if they are not resolved.

The Chief Minister mentioned that over 29,000 farmers had voluntarily contributed land for Amaravati through the land pooling system and reiterated that the capital is being developed as an environmentally sustainable and economically vibrant city.

Judges of the Supreme Court and High Court, advocates, and other officials attended the event.