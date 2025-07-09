AICTE-ATAL FDP on AI begins at Gnanambica College

Madanapalle: Shri Gnanambica Degree College (Autonomous), Madanapalle launched a six-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Artificial Intelligence under the AICTE-ATAL scheme from July 7 to 12. Dr Mahendran from IIT Tirupati inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.

The sessions focused on AI’s growing impact in sectors such as urban development, healthcare, and emerging industries. Dr Humera Khanam, the resource person highlighted the role of machine learning in driving predictive analytics and automation. Assistant Professor MS Rajnikanth discussed AI’s real-world applications in urban planning and infrastructure.

Correspondent Dr Ratakonda Guruprasad, Principal Ramadevi, and programme coordinator Kavitha took part in the event along with faculty, research scholars and students.