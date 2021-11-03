Aided Educational Institutions : Our intention is only to help, asserts YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the government is only extending a helping hand to the aided educational institutions and intends to carry forward the spirit with which they were started and further it in a better manner.

During a meeting with the officials held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the intention of the government is to do good and extend help to the management, teachers and students of aided institutions and they are free to accept the government offer to improve the conditions prevailing in the institutions.

Rejecting the 'false' propaganda on the issue, he said the state's intent is only to safeguard and uplift the institutions that are lacking in proper facilities, infrastructure and staff. We have placed various options before the aided institutions, and extended a helping hand as many teachers of the institutions have been demanding for a long time merger with government, he explained.

The Chief Minister said they had only wanted to take the institutions which are in utter neglect and renovate them under Nadu-Nedu and gave an option to institutions that are unable to address the teacher issue, to surrender them to government.

Moreover, there was a constant demand from the teachers of aided institutions to merge them with government and though the schools were in bad shape, they were not being rescued.

Under these circumstances, the government has come forward with concrete proposals to safeguard the spirit of the aided institutions and gave some options, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said if managements handover the institutions that they are unable to run, government will revive them under Nadu-Nedu and fill up the required number of teacher posts. The names of the donors will be retained safeguarding the management ideals and the move is to extend help to the needy.