Interstate burglar arrested

Chirala: Chiralapolice on Friday arrested an interstate burglar, specialised in daytime house break-ins.

Chirala DSP Md Moyin explained that the accused, Ranganadham Kiran (32) from Guduru town in Nellore district, is reportedly involved in approximately 65 theft cases across the State. According to the DSP, the arrest stems from a burglary that occurred on December 19, 2025, at Kepal Colony when the complainant, Putta Phaniraja, returned home from the hospital to find her house lock broken and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.3 lakh stolen. Police formed a special team under the leadership of Chirala DSP Moyin and CI S Subbarao, utilising technical surveillance to track down the suspect.

Kiran was apprehended on January 16, 2026, near Chirala railway station by WSI G Rajyalakshmi and her team. Police recovered 159 grams of gold jewellery valued at Rs 20.67 lakh and Rs 20,000 in cash from his possession. The recovered items were linked to multiple theft cases across different police stations, including Chirala, Siddavattam, and Repalle.

District SP B Umamaheshwar commended the police team for their swift action in solving the case.