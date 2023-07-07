AIDWA strongly opposes implementation of UCC

VIJAYAWADA: All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) national president P K Sreemathy has stated that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is unacceptable for India which has a population of 140 crore with diversified people of many religions and ethnic groups.

She said the AIDWA strongly opposes the implementation of UCC which is proposed by the BJP government. Addressing the media at the MBVK Bhavan here on Thursday, the AIDWA president said massive protests will be staged in New Delhi on October 5 opposing the UCC. She said the UCC cannot be implemented in a country like India and stated that AIDWA unequivocally opposes the UCC and leaders and functionaries of AIDWA across the country would take part in the protests in the national capital.

Sreemathy further said, “The Law Commission has earlier clearly stated that UCC is neither necessary nor desirable for India.”

The AIDWA leader said the Law Commission has recommended reforms in different personal laws and tolerance of plurality.

She alleged that the Narendra Modi government was trying to implement the fascist rules and bring the fascist laws to suppress the rights of the people.

She said tribals will be affected most with the implementation of UCC. She said the AIDWA has written to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice about the reforms in the personal laws. She has appealed to the AIDWA functionaries, women’s organisations, civil society organisations and the common people to oppose the UCC and take part in the protests.