Live
- Karnataka budget 2023: Budget Highlights
- Richa Chadha on ‘Virus 2062:’ Exploring storytelling as a voice actor is insightful
- CM Siddaramaiah budget gift Rs 45,000 cr for Brand Bengaluru
- Deepika Padukone faces criticism as she skips b'day post for hubby Ranveer
- Add some flair to your monsoon wedding sangeet
- Celebrate World Chocolate Day with irresistible delights!
- World Chocolate Day Recipes
- Andhra Pradesh to receive rains today and tomorrow, check the details here
- Global study challenges advice to limit high-fat dairy foods
- Fifteen LPU students will represent India at World University Games in China
AIDWA strongly opposes implementation of UCC
P K Sreemathy, national president of AIDWA, says the Uniform Civil Code is unacceptable in the country with a population of 140 crore representing different religions and ethnic groups
VIJAYAWADA: All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) national president P K Sreemathy has stated that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is unacceptable for India which has a population of 140 crore with diversified people of many religions and ethnic groups.
She said the AIDWA strongly opposes the implementation of UCC which is proposed by the BJP government. Addressing the media at the MBVK Bhavan here on Thursday, the AIDWA president said massive protests will be staged in New Delhi on October 5 opposing the UCC. She said the UCC cannot be implemented in a country like India and stated that AIDWA unequivocally opposes the UCC and leaders and functionaries of AIDWA across the country would take part in the protests in the national capital.
Sreemathy further said, “The Law Commission has earlier clearly stated that UCC is neither necessary nor desirable for India.”
The AIDWA leader said the Law Commission has recommended reforms in different personal laws and tolerance of plurality.
She alleged that the Narendra Modi government was trying to implement the fascist rules and bring the fascist laws to suppress the rights of the people.
She said tribals will be affected most with the implementation of UCC. She said the AIDWA has written to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice about the reforms in the personal laws. She has appealed to the AIDWA functionaries, women’s organisations, civil society organisations and the common people to oppose the UCC and take part in the protests.