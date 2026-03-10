AIIMS performs mid-arm replantation surgery

Mangalagiri: In a rare and highly complex microsurgical feat, plastic surgeons at AIIMS Mangalagiri successfully reattached a completely amputated arm by performing a trans-humeral (mid-arm) replantation—the first procedure of its kind in Andhra Pradesh.

A 25-year-old man from Jharkhand, employed as a mill machine load operator with a road construction company, suffered a devastating crush injury when his left arm was caught in a tar machine at Hanuman Junction near Vijayawada, on February 22. He was rushed to AIIMS Mangalagiri’s Emergency Department within an hour, with the severed limb preserved and transported alongside him.

Given the extensive crush and avulsion damage, doctors cautioned the family about the extremely slim chances of limb survival. However, as restoring blood circulation within six hours is crucial for replantation success, the multidisciplinary team immediately prepared for emergency surgery.

The procedure was led by plastic surgeons Dr Shanthakumar Shivalingappa, Dr Likhitha Reddy, and Dr Manoj, with vital support from Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, and Anaesthesia teams. Using advanced microsurgical techniques, surgeons reconstructed major blood vessels, stabilised the humeral bone, and repaired muscles and soft tissues to restore limb viability. The demanding surgery lasted nearly eight hours. Post-operatively, the patient was monitored in the Critical Care Unit for 14 days to assess limb survival, kidney function, and overall organ stability. A successful skin graft was performed five days later to cover the surgical wound.

Due to severe nerve avulsion, complete nerve repair could not be undertaken immediately. Secondary procedures, including nerve reconstruction and definitive bone fixation, are planned at a later stage. The patient is now stable, recovering in the ward, and is expected to be discharged soon. Prof (Dr) Ahanthem Santa Singh, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Mangalagiri, congratulated the medical teams, calling the surgery a landmark achievement that underscores the institute’s advanced trauma care and microsurgical expertise.