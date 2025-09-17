Aim for 15% economic growth: CM to Collectors

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed District Collectors to aim for 15 per cent annual economic growth and prioritize employment generation, law and order, and public satisfaction. He stressed that the crime rate must be brought down by 33 per cent within the next three months.

Addressing the concluding session of a two-day Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu said the government placed the ‘right person in the right post’, referring to the recent appointment of new Collectors to various districts. “The government is focusing on motivating young IAS and IPS officers to achieve ambitious targets,” Naidu said. The Chief Minister urged the officials to leverage technology for better governance, promote green energy by adopting rooftop solar panels and electric vehicles, and strengthen infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

He also emphasised the importance of a circular economy and encouraged innovative approaches to job creation, including the ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’ initiative, skill development programmes, and work-from-home opportunities. On the economic front, Naidu hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s GST reforms and called for more reforms to make India a global leader. He underlined the need for product quality and investor confidence through strong law-and-order mechanisms. The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s spending of Rs 20,000 crore on health but urged the officials to cut costs by using technology. He stressed the protection of handicrafts and the development of model panchayats in tribal areas. Excise officials were asked to frame policies promoting digital payments for greater transparency.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, ministers, and senior officials attended the meeting.