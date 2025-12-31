Aim for A+ grade in all KPIs, Collector tells officials

Vijayawada: Statingthat the districthas achieved several milestones through collective efforts over the past year, NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha called upon officials to sustain the growth momentum by adopting innovative approaches backed by proper analysis. He stressed that every Key Performance Indicator (KPI) should be taken to the A+ grade level in the coming year.

The Collector, along with Joint Collector S Ilakkiya and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM, reviewed the district’s progress, welfare initiatives, and development programmes at a meeting held at Collectorate on Tuesday. He recalled the major achievements of the last 12 months and emphasised the need to set clear targets for the future.

Dr Lakshmisha said that the district secured first place in the State in KPI rankings, reflecting the effective implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes in line with the Swarnandhra Vision. He highlighted achievements such as world records during Yogandhra, national awards in Swachh Survekshan, NITI Aayog gold medals for Aspirational Block development, and the successful conduct of Dasara celebrations and Vijayawada Utsav, which earned appreciation from the Chief Minister.

Urging officials to draw inspiration from these successes, he said focused efforts were needed to achieve targets in GDDP, GVA, and per capita income growth. He directed departments to pay special attention to agriculture loans, natural farming, crop insurance, MSME registrations, dairy development, hostels, road works, sanitation, food processing units, and healthcare programmes.

CPO Y Srilatha and officials from various departments attended the meeting. Later, addressing a meeting with industrialists who signed Memoranda of Understanding during the Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit–2025, the Collector stressed effective implementation of the MoUs at the field level. He said the district administration is committed to promoting industrial growth in line with the government’s vision of Speed of Doing Business and the “One Family–One Entrepreneur” initiative, assuring investors of full support. He instructed Revenue Divisional Officers to prepare comprehensive land bank reports for Vijayawada, Nandigama, and Tiruvuru divisions.

Industrialists from Ramco Cements, Amaravati Boating Club, and Navataram Cine Studios, along with officials from APIIC, District Industries Centre, andthe Tourism Department, attended the meeting.