Air India Express flight makes an emergency landing in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: An Air India Express flight carrying 103 passengers made an emergency landing at Visakhapatnam Airport on Thursday minutes after its take off. The flight was supposed to take off to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam when an engine problem was flagged off by the pilot a few minutes after the take-off, the airport officials mentioned. According to them, engine trouble was reported due to a suspected bird hit.

The airport director S Raja Reddy mentioned that the flight which took off at 2.38 pm flew back minutes later as the pilot reported trouble and sought an emergency landing. “The flight landed safely and all the passengers were deboarded,” he informed.

Alternative arrangements were made by the airline service, while the emergency landing was made at around 3 pm on Thursday at Visakhapatnam Airport.