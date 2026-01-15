AISF, AIYF burn GOs on medical colleges privatisation

Guntur: Students under the banner of All India Students Federation and All India Youth Federation Guntur district committee organised a protest demanding the cancellation of the PPP policy in medical colleges across the state and opposing the privatisation of medical education.

In response to a call given by the AISF and AIYF state committees, government orders were burnt in the Bhogi bonfire at the CPI office (Mallayya Lingam Bhavan) here on Wednesday. AISF state general secretary Bandela Nasarji strongly criticised the state government for pushing poor students away from medical education. He recalled that when YSRCP was in power, it issued GO Nos 107 and 108, privatising 50% of medical education.

At that time, the Telugu Desam Party strongly protested and promised that if it came to power, it would cancel these GOs within 100 days. However, even after one and a half years in power, the present government has not cancelled these GOs and instead is moving towards 100% privatisation of medical education under the PPP model.

AIYF district president Jangala Chaitanya and secretary Sk Vali burnt copies of the manifesto in protest. AISF district secretary Yashwant Raghuveer warned that handing over government-owned colleges, land, buildings, hospitals, and infrastructure to private entities for long periods is dangerous.

AISF assistant district secretary Amarnath, AIYF city secretary Challa Mariadasu, AISF city leaders Ajay, Sai Ganesh, Suleman were among those who participated.