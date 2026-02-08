AIYF to protest over unemployment on Feb 9

Vijayawada: The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) has called for statewide protests in front of district Collector offices on February 9, condemning what it described as the government’s failure to address unemployment issues.

The decision was taken at a meeting of AIYF State office-bearers held at Dasari Nagabhushana Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, AIYF State president M Yungadhar and State organising secretary Santosh Kumar alleged that the government had completely failed to implement employment assurances given to youth during the election campaign.

The AIYF leaders demanded the government to take up an immediate discussion on unemployment during the Assembly session scheduled to begin on February 12 and announce a clear action plan for filling vacant government posts.

AIYF State vice-presidents Srinivas, Babi, Prabhakar, Govinda Raju, Assistant Secretaries Naga Ramudu, Katti Ravi, Subhani, and other members participated in the meeting.