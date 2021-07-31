Ajay Reddy takes charge as APSSDC Chairman

Amaravati: Assuming charge as the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation on Friday Konduru Ajay Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reposing faith in him.

He recalled his family's long association with YS family when his mother Prabhavati was an MLA during the regime of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy, Whips Korumatla Srinivas and Samineni Udayabhanu, State Government Adviser (Skill Development Training Department) Challa Madhusudan Reddy, APSDC MD N Bangaraju, MLA Golla Baburao, MLC C Ramachandrayya, YCP Vijayawada Parliamentary Party president Boppana Bhavakumar greeted him on this occasion.

Chairman Ajay Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given him the opportunity to work as the Chairman of APSSDC, which provides skill training to the youth of the State and provides job and employment opportunities. The Chief Minister's vision is to set up a skill college in every parliamentary constituency. The work of obtaining administrative clearances, land acquisition and DPR for these skill colleges has already taken place.

Ajay Reddy said they would complete these on a war-footing and move forward in line with CM Jagan's aspirations to provide 75 per cent job opportunities to local youth in industries.

The newly appointed Chairman, Konduru Ajay Reddy, also said that he will bring path breaking changes to the existing training partners system. He said that in the coming days, courses in demand will be made available to engineering students in collaboration with world-renowned industries. He said that he will also focus mainly on training projects funded by the central government.

Chief Minister YS Jagan, Skills Development and Training Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy and the staff of the organisation will work together to benefit the unemployed youth in the State, said Ajay Reddy.