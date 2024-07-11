Akhanda Ayodhyakanda Parayanam held

Tirumala : The12th edition of Akhanda Ayodhyakanda Parayanam was observed at Nada Neeranjanam platform at Tirumala on Wednesday.

SVBC telecasted the spiritual programme from 7 am to 9 am for the sake of global devotees and Vedic pundits from SV Veda Vijnana Peetham, SV Vedic University.

TTD Veda pundits and scholars from National Sanskrit University participated along with the devotees.

Under the guidance of Ramanujacharya and Ananta Venugopalakrishna and Dr Maruti of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, the Parayanam of 141 Slokas from 45-49 Sargas of Ayodhyakanda were recited.

At the beginning, Sankeertans, Saranu Saranu Neeku and Harihari Rama at the end were sung by artistes of Annamacharya Project.

TTD officials, scholars and devotees were present.