Live
- Chandrababu inspects Polavaram left canal, vows to complete irrigation project
- Janga takes charge of TSCOGF
- Toll plazas fleece motorist without providing facilities
- Juhi Parmar shares how even now people stop her on the streets and address her as Kumkum
- Hello Baby wins Puraskar Nandi Award
- Foolproof guide on staying healthy this monsoon
- Advantages of personalised education guidance
- Ragging strictly banned at BITS
- Rising workloads lead to employees prioritising skills growth, adopt AI
- "Uttarakaanda" team unveils the first look of Shivanna as Maalika
Just In
Akhanda Ayodhyakanda Parayanam held
The12th edition of Akhanda Ayodhyakanda Parayanam was observed at Nada Neeranjanam platform at Tirumala on Wednesday.
Tirumala : The12th edition of Akhanda Ayodhyakanda Parayanam was observed at Nada Neeranjanam platform at Tirumala on Wednesday.
SVBC telecasted the spiritual programme from 7 am to 9 am for the sake of global devotees and Vedic pundits from SV Veda Vijnana Peetham, SV Vedic University.
TTD Veda pundits and scholars from National Sanskrit University participated along with the devotees.
Under the guidance of Ramanujacharya and Ananta Venugopalakrishna and Dr Maruti of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, the Parayanam of 141 Slokas from 45-49 Sargas of Ayodhyakanda were recited.
At the beginning, Sankeertans, Saranu Saranu Neeku and Harihari Rama at the end were sung by artistes of Annamacharya Project.
TTD officials, scholars and devotees were present.