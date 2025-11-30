Akhanda Godavari project to be completed before Pushkarams

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said the state government is determined to complete the prestigious Akhanda Godavari project before the Pushkarams to boost tourism.

A high-level meeting in Rajamahendravaram led by minister Kandula Durgesh and MP Daggubati Purandeswari, set the stage for the Godavari Pushkarams in 2027. The main objective is the timely completion of all development works and effective inter-departmental coordination to manage the expected 7 to 8 crore devotees, significantly higher than the 5 crore attendees in 2015.

The officials are focusing on strengthening transportation and essential infrastructure. Minister stressed the need to develop the Nidadavole railway station and ensure the halting of special trains was raised and directed for immediate proposal preparation. Similarly, the necessity for major trains to stop at Kovvur station was highlighted.

Key areas of concern include ensuring adequate transport facilities, drinking water, food provision, and sanitation. Special strategies are to be prepared in advance for these services. Given the anticipated heavy rush, highest priority will be assigned to the development of ghats, efficient crowd management, and the establishment of temporary facilities.

District collector Kirti Chekuri instructed departments to prepare proposals for 2027 based on a review of the 2015 event reports, including detailed plans for Phase 1 and Phase 2 implementation.

The meeting stressed a seamless traffic management and parking system. Environmental concerns were addressed with a call to expedite pollution control measures at Andhra Sugar and Andhra Paper Mills. Furthermore, there was a suggestion to provide an honorarium for sanitation staff.

The government has appointed senior IAS officer Veerapandian as the special officer and formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee for coordination.

MP Purandeswari confirmed efforts would be made to secure necessary funds from the Central government as soon as departmental estimates are finalised. There was a specific request to include proposals for sufficient funds in the 2026-27 state and Central Budgets. Clear directives were issued to officials on all aspects including road transport, rail services, water quality, and development of temples.