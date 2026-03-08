Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Restored Bam Rukn Ud Daula Lake

Hyderabad, March 8: The Telangana government, which has received praise for restoring Bathukamma Kunta, has revived another historic water body in the Old City, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy set to inaugurate Bam Rukn Ud Daula Lake on Saturday evening.

The Chief Minister will formally open the lake at 7:30 pm. Spread across 30 acres, the lake has been restored at a cost of Rs 9 crore and is considered a key landmark in Hyderabad’s Old City.

Authorities have constructed essential structures including inlets and outlets around the lake. The project also includes walking tracks, lighting, children’s play areas and an open gym for visitors.

CCTV cameras have been installed, with continuous monitoring to be carried out from the HYDRA headquarters to ensure security in the area.

The lake was originally built in 1770 by Nawab Rukn-ud-Daulah, the Prime Minister of the Nizam, and once spread across nearly 100 acres. However, over the past five decades it lost much of its original shape due to encroachments and large constructions.

Two years ago, HYDRA began clearing encroachments and undertaking beautification works to restore the historic lake.