AKNU gearing up for Sahasrabdi festivities

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): History confirms that Rajaraja Narendra was crowned as the emperor of Rajahmahendravaram in 1022 AD. Adikavi Nannaya University is preparing to celebrate a two-day festival on this memorable occasion, which has completed 1,000 years. The festival is likely to be held in August, depending on the date finalised by the Central government.

Apart from the coronation of Rajaraja, two other historical events were also identified. It was also around this time that Nannaya Bhattaraka, the court scholar of Rajaraja Narendra, began translating Epic Mahabharata from Sanskrit into Telugu. Apart from this, the city of Rajamahendravaram was also built in the same year. The uniqueness of these three historical elements is of the utmost importance to the present generation.

Adikavi Nannaya University is stepping in to organise the millennium celebrations on a descriptive level.

Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagannadha Rao said that some plans and proposals for the organisation of the festival are being sent to the Union Ministry of Cultural Affairs. He also said he would go to Delhi with full historical information and seek the cooperation of the Union Ministry, He said the festival was very prestigious for Godavari region, Rajahmundry city and Adikavi Nannaya University.

replying to a question about what this historical summary is going to look like, he said that they are in the process of knowing views and suggestions of eminent citizens, intellectuals and researchers.

The V-C said that it is important to remember the historical roots of the region for everyone.

He also added that the university was established under the name of Adikavi Nannaya, the court poet, and the university is located at Raja Raja Narendra Nagar. Thus, the university is well connected with the responsibility of this festival.

The two-day cultural and historical festival was graced with Art performances, Drama, Skits, Poetic discourses, and seminars by eminent people of the nation, the university sources said.

The VC already deputed a committee to prepare a detailed proposal for this.

"We hope that the millennium celebrations will take place in a way that evokes emotion that reminds us of the uniqueness of our soil, and the heights of thousands of years ago.

The programs are designed to reflect all aspects of history, culture, and literature from thousands of years ago," said Prof T Ashok, Registrar, Adikavi Nannay University

"This is a great opportunity to pass on the glories of city-building and administration of Rajamahendravaram to today's generations. The university has plenty of all kinds of qualifications and opportunities to organize the millennium celebrations," said Prof S Teki, OSD, Adikavi Nannay University.