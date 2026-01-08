Goods train coaches detaches from engine near Rayadurgam railway station

An incident involving a goods train engine detaching from its carriages occurred near Rayadurgam railway station in Anantapur district on Wednesday. The goods train, comprised of 45 carriages, was en route from Molakalmuru to Jindal when the link to the fourth carriage broke as it approached Rayadurgam.

Consequently, the engine became separated from the remaining carriages, which were left unattended on the tracks. The loco pilot continued to travel for approximately 2 kilometres before realising the situation.

Local residents, noticing the empty carriages, promptly alerted railway authorities. In response, officials contacted the loco pilot, who then stopped the train and retraced his route. Railway staff arrived on site to re-link the detached carriages, allowing the goods train to resume its journey without delay.

Official sources have confirmed that this incident did not disrupt any other train services in the area.