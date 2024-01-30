RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) conducts the 13th, 14th, and 15th graduation programs on Wednesday. VC prof K. Padmaraju, Registrar G. Sudhakar, SP P. Jagadish, JC N. Seshu Bharat, R.D.O. A. Chaitra Varshini, district officials inspected.

The VC said that the graduation ceremony will begin at the NTR convention center, At Adikavi Nannaya University at 2 pm State Governor and University Chancellor Abdul Nazir will confer the degrees. The VC said that Sudha Murthy, president of Infosys Foundation, will be present as the chief guest and she will also be awarded an honorary doctorate. Those who have completed Ph.D, PG, PG Diploma, UG, and PG professional courses for the academic year 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 will be awarded degrees.

The VC informed the AKNU graduation ceremony today that 8582 post-graduation students and 50173 undergraduate students will be recognized in the university and affiliated colleges in three academic years. Principal Secretary of Higher Education J. Shyamala Rao, Collegiate Education Commissioner Dr. Pola Bhaskar, APSCHE Chairman Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy, and senior officers and university dignitaries will be present.