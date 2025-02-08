  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Alapati files nomination

Alapati files nomination
x
Highlights

TDP candidate for Guntur -Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency Alapati Rajendra Prasad filed his nomination at the Collectorate on Friday.

Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur -Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency Alapati Rajendra Prasad filed his nomination at the Collectorate on Friday.

He was accompanied by MLAs Nakka Anand Babu, Nazeer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi, Prathipati Pulla Rao, Tenali Sravan Kumar and submitted his nomination papers to Guntur district collector and Guntur and Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency returning officer S Nagalakshmi. Speaking to the media, he said he will try to solve the problems of the graduates. He said graduates in 33 Assembly constituencies of erstwhile Guntur, Krishna districts come under Guntur-Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency. He sought the cooperation of the graduate voters for his victory. He promised that he will try to solve the problems of the graduates, employees, and teachers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick