Alapati files nomination
Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur -Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency Alapati Rajendra Prasad filed his nomination at the Collectorate on Friday.
He was accompanied by MLAs Nakka Anand Babu, Nazeer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi, Prathipati Pulla Rao, Tenali Sravan Kumar and submitted his nomination papers to Guntur district collector and Guntur and Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency returning officer S Nagalakshmi. Speaking to the media, he said he will try to solve the problems of the graduates. He said graduates in 33 Assembly constituencies of erstwhile Guntur, Krishna districts come under Guntur-Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency. He sought the cooperation of the graduate voters for his victory. He promised that he will try to solve the problems of the graduates, employees, and teachers.