Alarming situation in YSR Kadapa district

Kadapa: Following steep increase witnessing in the registration of COVID-19 positive cases which have recorded total 58 on Sunday the administration intensified damage control measures by enforcing lock down strictly.

Public gathering on roads and at market places completely restricted in 7 Hot Spot areas identified , while people were allowed to purchase things only in specific timings from 6AM to 10AM in non problamitic areas.

Roads in Kadapa city like Koti Reddy Circle, Seven Roads, Ambethkar Circle, YV Street etc wore deserted look as only police were seen discharging responsbilities.

Congregation of mass gathering completely prohibited during auspicious Ramzan Month.

Only Mouzans, and other designated priests in limited numbers not exceeding 5 persons allowed to offers prayers in the Masques.

On other side following directions of the government police kept strict vigil over whereabouts of Delhi Returnees nook and corners of the district and manhunt launched at the Mosques in view of 13 Muslim Preaches detained by police while organizing mass prayers at a Mosque in Porumamilla mandal of which two of them were reportedly tested positive.

Meanwhile an alarming situation prevailed in the district after two constables working in Kadapa city, and Proddature town tested positive officials almost avoid in mingling with public except very important events.

with fear of life threat.

Remembering bitter experiance of SRI Kalahastey incident where as many as 14 officials infected by COVID-19, officials in the district only attending vedeo conferences of higher officials sitting in their offices. Distribution of essentoal commodities to the needy proposed to supply at door step instead in public places.

In view of bringing awareness among the public over Caronavirus menace the Medical&Health department came with new praposal of recommending public those who suspected COVID-19 symptoms to undergo home quarantine under the pursuance of doctors.

"People who sufferring respiratory problems, lung infections, dry cough need not panic as district administration will ensure all facilities including treatment under guidance of doctors if they wanted to maintain Home Isolation". said District Medical &Health Officer N. Umasundary.