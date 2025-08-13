Albendazole drive held to curb anaemia in children

Tirupati: The district observed National Deworming Day (NDD) on Tuesday with a massive outreach programme targeting students aged 1 to 19 years across schools and colleges. The initiative, aimed at ensuring the good health and well-being of children, seeks to combat anaemia and improve overall health among the young population.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar formally inaugurated the programme by administering Albendazole tablets to students at Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Municipal Corporation High School in Korlagunta.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed that good health is as essential as education for students’ growth and success. He announced that 4,97,511 students in the district’s target group will receive Albendazole deworming tablets.

Explaining the ill-effects of intestinal worms in children, the Collector said that students who were absent on Tuesday will be given the tablets on August 20, designated as the ‘Mop-up Day’.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr V Balakrishna Naik said the programme was being conducted in coordination with Anganwadi centres, schools, and colleges, involving ASHA workers, ANMs, school teachers, and anganwadi staff.

He added that apart from deworming, children are being educated on anaemia prevention, personal handwashing habits, worm prevention measures, and the importance of avoiding open defecation by using toilets.

The event was attended by District Education Officer Kumar, State Nodal Officers Dr Srinivasa Varma and Dr Soujanya Lakshmi, DPMO Dr Srinivasa Rao, RBSK Programme Officer Dr Reddy Prasad, UPHC Medical Officer Dr Sindhu, Deputy DEMOs Kiran Kumar and Khaja Vali, RBSK Manager Gunasekhar, Headmaster Ravi, and several teachers and staff members.