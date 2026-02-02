ALC organises friendly cricket match

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College here organised a friendly cricket match for its staff and management on Sunday, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie, sportsmanship and joyful bonding beyond regular academic routines.

The friendly encounter was played between Rector XI and Principal XI and witnessed enthusiastic participation along with cheerful support from staff members. The match served as a refreshing break and an opportunity for the college community to come together on the field.

After winning the toss, Principal XI, led by Fr Melchior, elected to bat first and posted a total of 67 runs in 12 overs. In response, Rector XI, captained by Fr Prabhu, chased the target with confidence and reached 68 runs with nine balls to spare, registering a well-earned victory. Fr Prabhu was adjudged the Best Player of the Match for his impressive all-round performance, contributing significantly to his team’s success.

The match was marked by laughter, friendly banter and a strong spirit of sportsmanship, reflecting the close-knit nature of the Andhra Loyola College fraternity. The event was efficiently coordinated by Physical Director Dr Chowdaiah and Dr NA Francis Xavier, coordinator. The friendly cricket match highlighted the vibrant campus culture of Andhra Loyola College and reinforced the message that teamwork, unity and joy flourish both on and off the field.