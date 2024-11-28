  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ALC staff association gets new office-bearers

ALC staff association gets new office-bearers
x

Dr Kasaraneni Hima Jyothi being felicitated by Andhra Loyola Staff Association on Wednesday

Highlights

The Andhra Loyola College (ALC) Staff Association got its new office-bearers and felicitated two faculty members for their academic achievements.

Vijayawada : The Andhra Loyola College (ALC) Staff Association got its new office-bearers and felicitated two faculty members for their academic achievements.

Dr John Remalli (PhD in Social Work from Acharya Nagarjuna University) and Dr Kasaraneni Hima Jyothi (PhD in Management from VIT University) were honoured for their remarkable academic milestones.

The newly elected office bearers are Dr G Sahaya Baskaran as chairman, SAB Nehru as vice-chairman, D Praveen as secretary, K Thomas S Sundar Raju as treasurer, Dr D Tabitha as additional secretary, and P Krishnarjuna Rao as joint secretary.

Rector Fr Dr PR John, Correspondent Fr Dr Sahaya Raj and Principal and honorary president Fr Dr GAP Kishore, along with members of the college management were present.

Rector Fr John applauded the association’s legacy, Correspondent Fr Sahaya Raj emphasised the staff’s commitment to academic excellence, and Principal Fr Kishore praised their contributions to teaching and research. Chairman Dr Baskaran outlined future priorities, including fostering professional growth, supporting well-being, and upholding the college’s rich traditions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick