Just In
ALC staff association gets new office-bearers
Vijayawada : The Andhra Loyola College (ALC) Staff Association got its new office-bearers and felicitated two faculty members for their academic achievements.
Dr John Remalli (PhD in Social Work from Acharya Nagarjuna University) and Dr Kasaraneni Hima Jyothi (PhD in Management from VIT University) were honoured for their remarkable academic milestones.
The newly elected office bearers are Dr G Sahaya Baskaran as chairman, SAB Nehru as vice-chairman, D Praveen as secretary, K Thomas S Sundar Raju as treasurer, Dr D Tabitha as additional secretary, and P Krishnarjuna Rao as joint secretary.
Rector Fr Dr PR John, Correspondent Fr Dr Sahaya Raj and Principal and honorary president Fr Dr GAP Kishore, along with members of the college management were present.
Rector Fr John applauded the association’s legacy, Correspondent Fr Sahaya Raj emphasised the staff’s commitment to academic excellence, and Principal Fr Kishore praised their contributions to teaching and research. Chairman Dr Baskaran outlined future priorities, including fostering professional growth, supporting well-being, and upholding the college’s rich traditions.