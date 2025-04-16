ALC students earn up to Rs 24,000 while studying

Vijayawada: Ina proud milestone, several final year degree students of Andhra Loyola College have earned monthly stipends up to Rs 24,000 over their semester long internships.

As per the Government of AP guidelines, each student has to complete an internship during one’s final year of degree. Among the top earners, Rs 24,000 per month was received by K Chandra Manikanta Shekar (Efftronics Systems), M Sandeep Kumar and Vemula Narendra (Flipkart) and Karanam Sankar Rao (Inflamed Life).

More than 592 degree students across disciplines including Commerce, Management, Physical and Life Sciences, Computer Applications, and Food Technology, did internships in companies such as Best Tax Filer, Flipkart, Efftronics, Muthoot Finance, Flying Borders Immigration,Educational institutions and Wright Tech Software Solutions. A majority of these internships were paid, offering roles such as Python Full Stack Developer, HR Executive, sales and marketing manager, customer support specialist, data analyst, teachers and relationship executive. About 80 per cent of the students were paid internships and earned between Rs 5,000 to Rs 24,000. The programme not only served as a launch pad for workplace experience but also paved the way for job offers. Eleven Food Technology students received direct job placements ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 24,000 per month immediately after their internships.