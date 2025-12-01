ALC trains 602 students for placements

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College (ALC) conducted a six-day intensive placement training programme for all final-year students of the sixth semester. The programme was organised in collaboration with the Naandi Foundation under the Mahindra Rise Initiative, as part of Mahindra’s Community Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Srilakshmi, regional manager of Naandi Foundation, highlighted that moulding graduates into employable young professionals and transforming them into valuable human resources is a shared responsibility of academia and industry. A team of expert trainers—BG Pavani, MV Maheswar Reddy, B Pavan Kumar, Sreeja Thommandru, K Gowtham Shankar, Pawan Sarma, and Lakshmi Manasa—engaged the students in 8 different groups through an intensive curriculum focusing on aptitude, logical reasoning, communication, soft skills.

Over the six days, all 602 students prepared professional résumés, participated in group discussions, attended mock interviews, and refined their communication and analytical abilities. Khushi, a final-year BA student, shared her experience: “This training boosted my confidence immensely. The mock interviews helped me understand my strengths and areas to improve. I now feel fully prepared to face real placement drives.”

Principal Fr Melchior, Correspondent Fr Rex Angelo, Training & Placement Officer Dr G Sahaya Baskaran and all the Vice-Principals expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Naandi Foundation and Mahindra Rise for offering this comprehensive 36-hour CSR-based training programme. They encouraged students to continue upskilling themselves to meet the dynamic expectations of modern workplaces.