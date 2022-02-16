Ali to enter active politics

Vijayawada: Noted actor and comedian Ali has decided to jump into active politics and would be contesting in the next elections. He is also being tipped for an important post in the ruling YSRCP. It could be either chairman of the Wakf Board or Rajya Sabha seat.

According to sources, Ali is most likely to be appointed as chairman of the Wakf Board and may be given a ticket either for the Lok Sabha or the Assembly.

Talking to the media after meeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Tuesday, Ali said he had discussed several issues with the Chief Minister and he has been told that in about two weeks' time he would be getting some good news. He, however, refused to give any details saying that whatever decision the Chief Minister takes would be announced to the media by the party.

Ali said he was always close to the family of YSR. When asked if he would contest the next elections, he said he would do so. Ali said though the YSRCP offered him a ticket last time he could not contest as there was not enough time. He said he has told the Chief Minister that he was now ready to jump into active politics.

It may be mentioned here that Ali had joined the YSRCP in March 2019.