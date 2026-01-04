ALITS signs MoU with AIC-SKU for 2nd consecutive year

Anantapur: Anantha Lakshmi Institute of Technology & Sciences (ALITS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Atal Incubation Centre - Sri Krishnadevaraya University (AIC-SKU) for the second consecutive year of partnership to strengthen innovation and startup culture. College Principal Dr Kutala Srinivasulu said that the excellent results achieved in the first year of the partnership and the noticeable change in mindset among students and faculty have laid a strong foundation for this second year.

College Chairman M Anantha Ramudu expressed happiness in continuing this partnership with AIC-SKU.

AIC-SKU CEO Dr C Chandramouli stated that in the coming year, AIC-SKU will work with ALTS on startup idea exploration, mentoring, capacity building programs, introduction of an innovation ecosystem and industry linkages.

Vice-Chairman Ramesh Naidu, Director of Skill Development Dr M Surendra Naidu, Dean of Research Dr Muralidhar Kurni and faculty members were present.