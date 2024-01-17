All charges against Naidu are baseless: Ananda Babu

Vijayawada: All the allegations levelled against the TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, are baseless, said party politburo member and former minister Nakka Ananda Babu here on Tuesday.

All the cases against Chandrababu are registered without any kind of evidence Nakka Ananda Babu told media persons at the party headquarters here. The TDP politburo member felt that the government is resorting to vengeful attitude towards Chandrababu and all other TDP leaders and the ruling party leaders should remember that they are going to face a tough time very soon.

Ananda Babu said that justice will certainly prevail and said that the TDP leaders should move forward bravely.

The Assistant Advocate General (AAG) feels like the Chief Justice of India and he can no longer rule the roost, he said and advised the AAG to stop acting like a YSRCP worker.

Stating that the YSRCP leaders are resorting to misinformation campaign that the Supreme Court judgement is against Chandrabbau, Anand Babu said all this exercise is only to mislead the people. “I can certainly say that the judgement is partially a victory of our leader,” he remarked. Pointing out that the division bench of the apex court has expressed differences of opinion and has taken the case to the level of the Chief Justice, he said that ultimately one has to wait and see what decision the CJI will take whether he will forward the case to the three-member bench or for the Constitutional bench.

Stating that the TDP has also taken legal recourse seeking anticipatory bail in other cases filed illegally, Ananda Babu said that the High Court has made some comments while granting bail. The people have clearly come to an understanding that false cases have been framed against Chandrababu, he added.