All clear for alliance to win Mayoral seat

Visakhapatnam: At a time when the camp politics take an expensive turn wherein the YSRCP corporators were taken to Sri Lanka for a trip to foil poaching attempts, the alliance leaders inch closer to grab the Mayoral seat.

Apparently, the NDAgovernment appears to be certain to win the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) mayoral seat.

Even as the YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party leaders are busy engaging the respective corporators in ‘camp politics’, three corporators from YSRCP have decided to join the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Jana Sena Party south constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav drew effective strategies in order to win the no-confidence motion in favour of the alliance.

MLAs Vamsi Krishna Srinivas and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu are playing a key role in adding the GVMC Mayoral post to the alliance account.

Just a few days before the no confidence motion scheduled to be moved on April 19, YSRCP senior leader Behara Bhaskara Rao is expected to join the NDA government. In line with it, Bhaskara Rao had met MLAs Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and expressed his willingness to join the alliance.

With JSP already having a strength of 11 corporators, the line appears to be clear for three more corporators from the YSRCP to join the JSP soon.

Currently, Bhaskara Rao’s wife Behara Venkata Swarnalatha Siva Devi of ward 91 and his daughter-in-law Jyotsana of ward 92 are serving as YSRCP corporators. According to reliable sources, they are likely to join the JSP before the no confidence motion is going to be moved.

Similarly, corporator Tippala Vamsi Reddy of Gajuwaka area is going to join the Jana Sena Party. He already met and spoke to Anakapalli MLA Konathala Rama Krishna and announced that he is joining the party in the presence of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Visakhapatnam JSP president and Visakhapatnam south MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Anakapalli MLA Konathala Rama Krishna, JSP Visakhapatnam rural president and Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu have kept their complete focus on securing sufficient votes to win the Mayoral post in all possibility.

After the three corporators of the YSRCP team up with the JSP, the alliance will have a complete majority to win the GVMC no-confidence motion.