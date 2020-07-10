All educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh to remain closed till July 31

Guntur: All schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching centres institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020. The school education commissioner V.China Veerabhhadrudu issued orders to this effect on Thursday. He informed that the government will encourage online and distance learning in the backdrop of an increase of Covid-19 cases in the state.

He said that the School Education Department has taken certain initiatives in order to ensure school preparedness and facilitate learning during Covid-19 pandemic. He recalled that video lessons are being telecast through Doordarshan for classes 1 to 10 since June 2020. He said academic year 2020-21 has not yet commenced due to Covid-19 pandemic and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is under preparation taking into consideration tentative working days and reduction of syllabus without affecting the learning outcome.

He said that NCERT guidelines along with alternative academic calendar would be communicated to all managements with instructions to take necessary action according to alternative academic calendar of NCERT till reopen of schools.