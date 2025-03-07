All govt schools will be transformed as Model Schools: Minister Narayana

Nellore: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has asserted that all the 48 government schools in Nellore city will be transformed as Model Schools by providing infrastructure facilities and gym equipment by the end of May this year.

On Thursday, he reviewed the condition of government schools and enquired about infrastructure facilities during a meeting with Education and Welfare Secretaries working in village secretariats in the city.

The Minister said that there are 34 primary and 13 high schools and one upper primary school in the city and it was proposed to set up Interactive Keyboards in all the classrooms of these schools to teach lessons to students through visuals. The Minister has said the government will take steps to appoint a special teacher to every class for promoting quality education to students pursuing studies in government schools. He urged education and welfare secretaries to motivate parents over the need for sending their wards to government schools as highly infrastructure facilities are being provided in them. Later, Minister Narayana has inspected newly installed gym equipment at SV Park in 14th division along with Municipal Commissioners Surya Teja and other officials.