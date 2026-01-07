‘All India Crafts Mela – 2026’ from tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Shilparamam (Jatara), an arts and crafts village and sculpture park, will be organising ‘All India Crafts Mela – 2026’ for 15 days from January 8 to 22 at Shilparamam, Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam, informed CEO Swamy Naidu announced here on Tuesday.

Swamy Naidu stated that the main objective of the fair is to promote traditional arts, handlooms and crafts from across the country. As part of the exhibition, artisans and craftsmen from various states across the country will be showcasing their unique handicraft products. Live craft demonstrations, presentation of cultural programmes and facilitation of traditional food stalls will be some of the special attractions lined up for the visitors at the venue. Briefing about the advantages of the exhibition, Swamy Naidu added, the platform will provide direct marketing facility for the artisans and an opportunity to experience cultural diversity of India to the public.

The Shilparamam CEO appealed to the public to visit the mela and encourage artisans and craftsman by investing in their products. The fair will be inaugurated at 5 pm by Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad along with other officials and public representatives.