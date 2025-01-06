All India Federation Cup carrom tourney off to a flying start

Nellore: MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy inaugurated the 29th All India Federation Cup Tournament 2024-2025 organised by the Andhra Carrom Association with support from All India Carrom Federation (AICF) and Nellore Club here on Sunday.

About 350 participants, including top men and women players from 30 States and 9 institutions, are competing in the tournament. The event features prominent players, including World Cup medalists such as K Srinivas (Men’s World Cup winner from Telangana) and Kazima (Women’s Singles World Cup winner from Tamil Nadu).

Rquibul Hussain, MP and president of AICF, MLC Parvathareddy Chandrashekhar Reddy, Dr Neeraj Kumar Sampathy, senior V-P of AICF and president of the Andhra Carrom Association, Bharati Narayan, secretary general of AICF, Joseph Mayer, president of International Carrom Federation, VD Narayan, secretary general of AICF, SK Abdul Jaleel, general secretary of Andhra State Carrom Association, Srimannarayana, president of Nellore District Carom Association and Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, Secretary of Nellore Club were present. MLA Sridhar Reddy expressed pleasure over hosting the event in Nellore and congratulated the Andhra and Nellore Carrom Associations as well as Nellore Club for their efforts in organising the championship. He vowed that he would continue the support for promoting the game and ensuring the success of future carrom events in the State. The first day of the tournament saw an impressive performance from women and men players.

Women doubles: Papia Biswas & Kajal Singh (Bengal) bt S.Begum & Upasana (UP) Score: 25-0, 25-05, Husna Sameera & A Bhavani (AP) bt Suma NP & Soumyasri (Karnataka) Score: 25-04, 25-06, Kajal Kumar & Akanksha Kadam (PSPB) bt L Keertana & C Dennine (TN) Score: 04-20, 25-07, 25-15

Men’s Doubles: YSD Ramesh & Janardhan Reddy (AP) BT Shiv Dayal Yadav & Wakib Iqbal (AAI), score: 21-18, 14-24, 23-21 Faiz Qureshi & Md. Shadab (Delhi) bt Vipul Soodhe & Mayur (Gujarat) Score: 25-01,09-20,25-0 Md Hakeem & Jiban Deve (BSNL) bt S Jamal & KD Yadva (UP) Score: 17-19, 23-09, 19-18 Abdul Asif & Kubendrababu (TN) bt D Anith Singh & MA Sebastian (Poducherry) Score :25-06, 18-19, 24-19 Zaheer Pasha & Prashanth More(RBI) bt Sanjay Malik & Sagar Wagmare (MAH) Score: 25-15,0-15, 22-01.