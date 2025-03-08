All India Postal Carrom Tourney concludes in Tirupati

Tirupati: The five-day 27th All India Postal Carroms Tournament concluded on Friday in Tirupati, marking an exciting finish to a spirited competition. The event, which began on March 2, witnessed participation from 13 Postal Circle teams representing various regions across India.

Teams from Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi competed in both men’s and women’s categories, displaying exceptional skill and sportsmanship.

Chief Postmaster General K Prakash along with Director of Postal Services (AP Circle) K Santhosh Netha took part in the closing ceremony. World Champion in Carrom 2024 Komaravalli Srinivas and Member of the Postal Directorate Manju Kumar also participated.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Postmaster General commended the participants for their dedication and camaraderie, underscoring the role of sports in fostering teamwork and discipline among postal staff. He highlighted how such tournaments promote fitness and strengthen bonds across regions.

World Champion Srinivas inspired the participants by sharing his journey and the significance of Carroms on the global stage, encouraging young talent to strive for excellence in the sport. The tournament concluded with the presentation of trophies and medals to the top-performing teams and individuals. The event not only celebrated remarkable sportsmanship but also reinforced unity among the postal circles. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra stood at first positions in Men and Women team championships respectively, followed by Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.